NASCAR qualifying live stream: Pala Casino 400 qualifying canceled due to rain

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Sunday at Auto Club Speedway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway on February 26, 2022 in Fontana, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

UDPATE: Qualifying has been canceled due to rain. The race remains on schedule for 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The full starting lineup is listed below.

NASCAR is back for its annual run in Fontana, California at Auto Club Speedway. The Pala Casino 400 runs on Sunday, but it is preceded the day before by qualifying. The 36-driver field will run their qualifying laps on Saturday at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Qualifying will air on FS1. If you aren’t around a TV on Saturday, FOX Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

Last week, Daytona 500 qualifying was a multi-day process that involved traditional single-car qualifying and the twin Duels. This week, returns to the revamped qualifying process that returned last year after a pause early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 36 drivers will be split into two groups and each driver will run one lap, aiming for their fastest time. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to a second round of qualifying, while the remaining 26 will fill in spots 11-36 in the starting lineup. The ten remaining drivers will each run another lap to determine the pole position and spots 2-10.

Kyle Larson is the defending champion at Auto Club Speedway, having won last year’s WISE Power 400 after starting the race at the back of the field due to unapproved car adjustments. He is a +650 favorite to repeat as champ at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch qualifying for the Pala Casino 400

Date: Saturday, Feb. 25
Time: 2:50 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Pala Casino 400 starting lineup

Pos Driver #
1 Christopher Bell 20
2 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
3 Joey Logano 22
4 Alex Bowman 48
5 Chris Buescher 17
6 A.J. Allmendinger 16
7 Daniel Suárez 99
8 Ross Chastain 1
9 Ryan Blaney 12
10 Kevin Harvick 4
11 Cody Ware 51
12 Corey LaJoie 7
13 Denny Hamlin 11
14 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
15 Kyle Larson 5
16 Brad Keselowski 6
17 Aric Almirola 10
18 Bubba Wallace 23
19 Austin Cindric 2
20 Noah Gragson 42
21 Kyle Busch 8
22 J.J. Yeley 15
23 Ty Gibbs 54
24 Harrison Burton 21
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Michael McDowell 34
27 Ryan Preece 41
28 Austin Dillon 3
29 Justin Haley 31
30 B.J. McLeod 78
31 Chase Briscoe 14
32 William Byron 24
33 Chase Elliott 9
34 Erik Jones 43
35 Tyler Reddick 45
36 Ty Dillon 77

