NASCAR qualifying live stream: Pala Casino 400 qualifying canceled due to rain

UDPATE: Qualifying has been canceled due to rain. The race remains on schedule for 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The full starting lineup is listed below.

NASCAR is back for its annual run in Fontana, California at Auto Club Speedway. The Pala Casino 400 runs on Sunday, but it is preceded the day before by qualifying. The 36-driver field will run their qualifying laps on Saturday at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Qualifying will air on FS1. If you aren’t around a TV on Saturday, FOX Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

Last week, Daytona 500 qualifying was a multi-day process that involved traditional single-car qualifying and the twin Duels. This week, returns to the revamped qualifying process that returned last year after a pause early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 36 drivers will be split into two groups and each driver will run one lap, aiming for their fastest time. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to a second round of qualifying, while the remaining 26 will fill in spots 11-36 in the starting lineup. The ten remaining drivers will each run another lap to determine the pole position and spots 2-10.

Kyle Larson is the defending champion at Auto Club Speedway, having won last year’s WISE Power 400 after starting the race at the back of the field due to unapproved car adjustments. He is a +650 favorite to repeat as champ at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch qualifying for the Pala Casino 400

Date: Saturday, Feb. 25

Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list