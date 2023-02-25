 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Pala Casino 400 truck race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Pala Casino 400 at the Auto Club Speedway.

By David Fucillo
Cole Custer, driver of the #41 Production Alliance Group Ford, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway on February 26, 2022 in Fontana, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR qualifying returns on Saturday, February 25 in Fontana, California for the Pala Casino 400. The race runs at the Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, but the day before, qualifying is determining the starting lineup. The qualifying event starts at 2:50 p.m. ET on FS1 and will run approximately 90 minutes.

A week ago, NASCAR ran a multi-day qualifying process to set the lineup for the Daytona 500. This week, qualifying will wrap in 90 minutes with two rounds of single-car racing. The Pala Casino 400 features 36 drivers and they will be split into two groups for the first round of qualifying. Each driver races one lap around the track and the five fastest drivers in each of the two groups advance to a final round. Those ten drivers that advance then run another lap to determine pole position. The fastest starts first, the second fastest joins the fastest on the front row, the third and fourth fastest are on the second row, and so forth.

Kyle Larson is the race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of qualifying. He is the defending champ in Fontana and has +650 odds to repeat. Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott follow at +800, and Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Christopher Bell are each +1000 to win.

Here is the full entry list for the Pala Casino 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

Pala Casino 400 entry list

2023 Pala Casino 400 entry list

Pos DRIVER #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suárez 99

