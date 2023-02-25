 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Production Alliance Group 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series kicks off the 2023 Production Alliance Group 300 in Fontana. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view as drivers race by the grandstand during the NASCAR XFINITY Series Drive4Clots.com 300 at Auto Club Speedway on March 21, 2015 in Fontana, California. Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series moves on to its second race of the year after wrapping up at Daytona last weekend. This coming Saturday, the circuit will run the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

The race runs at 5 p.m. ET, but ahead of that, the drivers will have a practice run at 12:05 p.m. ET and conduct single-round qualifying at 12:35 p.m. All three events can be seen on FS1 and via live stream at foxsports.com/live.

Qualifying at this race will see each car get a single lap on the track. The fastest lap claims pole position, the second fastest joins the first on the front row, the third fastest is inside on the second row, and so forth. Last week’s superspeedway qualifying featured a first round and then the top ten drivers competing in a second round. This week, there is only one round.

Cole Custer is the defending race champ and heads into qualifying as the favorite to repeat as winner at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +400 odds and is followed by Tyler Reddick and Justin Allgaier (both +600), and Josh Berry and John Hunter Nemechek (+700) to round out the top five.

How to watch qualifying for the Production Alliance Group 300

Date: Saturday, February 25
Time: 12:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Bally Sports app, FOX Sports Live

Entry list

2023 Production Alliance Group 300 entry list

Pos Driver #
Pos Driver #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 David Starr 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Bayley Currey 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Blaine Perkins 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Austin Dillon 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Joe Graf, Jr. 19
17 John Hunter Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Tyler Reddick 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Alex Labbe 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Joey Gase 35
26 Kyle Sieg 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
30 Rajah Caruth 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 C.J. McLaughlin 53
34 Timmy Hill 66
35 Ryan Vargas 74
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Ross Chastain 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98
40 Garrett Smithley 99

