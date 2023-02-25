Production Alliance Group 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series moves on to its second race of the year after wrapping up at Daytona last weekend. This coming Saturday, the circuit will run the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

The race runs at 5 p.m. ET, but ahead of that, the drivers will have a practice run at 12:05 p.m. ET and conduct single-round qualifying at 12:35 p.m. All three events can be seen on FS1 and via live stream at foxsports.com/live.

Qualifying at this race will see each car get a single lap on the track. The fastest lap claims pole position, the second fastest joins the first on the front row, the third fastest is inside on the second row, and so forth. Last week’s superspeedway qualifying featured a first round and then the top ten drivers competing in a second round. This week, there is only one round.

Cole Custer is the defending race champ and heads into qualifying as the favorite to repeat as winner at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +400 odds and is followed by Tyler Reddick and Justin Allgaier (both +600), and Josh Berry and John Hunter Nemechek (+700) to round out the top five.

How to watch qualifying for the Production Alliance Group 300

Date: Saturday, February 25

Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Bally Sports app, FOX Sports Live

Entry list