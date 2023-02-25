 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Production Alliance Group 300 Xfinity Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Production Alliance Group 300 at the Auto Club Speedway.

By David Fucillo
Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club Speedway on February 26, 2022 in Fontana, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series runs its second race of the season on Saturday in Fontana, California. The Production Alliance Group 300 gets started at 5 p.m. ET, but before that we get qualifying at 12:35 p.m. ET.

Defending race champ Cole Custer leads a group of 40 drivers attempting to secure pole position for the Saturday afternoon race. The field will each run a single lap on the course. The fastest driver claims the pole position, the slowest driver claims the last position in the starting lineup, and the finishing times set the rest of the lineup in between.

Custer enters qualifying as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with +400 odds to win the race. Tyler Reddick and Justin Allgaier follow at +600. Austin Hill, last week’s winner at the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 in Daytona, has +1500 odds to win the race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Production Alliance Group 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Production Alliance Group 300 entry list

Pos Driver #
Pos Driver #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 David Starr 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Bayley Currey 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Blaine Perkins 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Austin Dillon 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Joe Graf, Jr. 19
17 John Hunter Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Tyler Reddick 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Alex Labbe 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Joey Gase 35
26 Kyle Sieg 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
30 Rajah Caruth 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 C.J. McLaughlin 53
34 Timmy Hill 66
35 Ryan Vargas 74
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Ross Chastain 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98
40 Garrett Smithley 99

