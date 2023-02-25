NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Production Alliance Group 300 Xfinity Series race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series runs its second race of the season on Saturday in Fontana, California. The Production Alliance Group 300 gets started at 5 p.m. ET, but before that we get qualifying at 12:35 p.m. ET.

Defending race champ Cole Custer leads a group of 40 drivers attempting to secure pole position for the Saturday afternoon race. The field will each run a single lap on the course. The fastest driver claims the pole position, the slowest driver claims the last position in the starting lineup, and the finishing times set the rest of the lineup in between.

Custer enters qualifying as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with +400 odds to win the race. Tyler Reddick and Justin Allgaier follow at +600. Austin Hill, last week’s winner at the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 in Daytona, has +1500 odds to win the race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Production Alliance Group 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.