How to watch Production Alliance Group 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Production Alliance Group 300 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Production Alliance Group 300.

By David Fucillo
Cole Custer, driver of the #07 Production Alliance Group Ford, and Trevor Bayne, driver of the #18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota, pass under the green flag during the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club Speedway on February 26, 2022 in Fontana, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

UPDATE: NASCAR canceled practice and qualifying for the Production Alliance Group 300, but the race is still scheduled for a 5 p.m. ET start time.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California this weekend for the Production Alliance Group 300. The race takes place on Saturday, February 25 and the green flag drops at 5 p.m. ET. Qualifying precedes it at 12:35 p.m. ET and both events air on FS1. A live stream will be available at foxsports.com/live and on the FOX Sports App.

The race is 150 laps and runs 300 miles. Cole Custer is the defending race champ and has won two of the last three Xfinity races in Fontana. He also won in 2019, which was the first year of the Production Alliance Group sponsorship.

Custer enters qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +400 and is followed by Tyler Reddick and Justin Allgaier at +600 and Josh Berry and John H. Nemechek at +700. Austin Hill won last weekend’s season opener in Daytona and has +1500 odds to win this weekend at the Auto Club Speedway.

How to watch the Production Alliance Group 300

Date: Saturday, Feb 25
Time: 5 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FoxSports.com/live

Live streaming the Production Alliance Group 300 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Production Alliance Group 300 entry list

2023 Production Alliance Group 300 starting lineup

Pos Driver #
Pos Driver #
1 Austin Hill 21
2 John Hunter Nemechek 20
3 Justin Allgaier 7
4 Parker Retzlaff 31
5 Chandler Smith 16
6 Riley Herbst 98
7 Jeb Burton 27
8 Cole Custer 0
9 Josh Williams 92
10 Brandon Jones 9
11 Jeremy Clements 51
12 Gray Gaulding 8
13 Sammy Smith 18
14 Joe Graf, Jr. 19
15 Austin Dillon 10
16 Ryan Sieg 39
17 Anthony Alfredo 78
18 Kyle Sieg 38
19 Josh Berry 8
20 Rajah Caruth 45
21 David Starr 2
22 Sam Mayer 1
23 Parker Kligerman 48
24 Tyler Reddick 24
25 Brett Moffitt 25
26 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
27 C.J. McLaughlin 53
28 Alex Labbe 28
29 Kaz Grala 26
30 Brennan Poole 6
31 Sheldon Creed 2
32 Ryan Ellis 43
33 Blaine Perkins 7
34 Joey Gase 35
35 Daniel Hemric 11
36 Bayley Currey 4
37 Timmy Hill 66
38 Ross Chastain 91

