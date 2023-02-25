How to watch Production Alliance Group 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

UPDATE: NASCAR canceled practice and qualifying for the Production Alliance Group 300, but the race is still scheduled for a 5 p.m. ET start time.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California this weekend for the Production Alliance Group 300. The race takes place on Saturday, February 25 and the green flag drops at 5 p.m. ET. Qualifying precedes it at 12:35 p.m. ET and both events air on FS1. A live stream will be available at foxsports.com/live and on the FOX Sports App.

The race is 150 laps and runs 300 miles. Cole Custer is the defending race champ and has won two of the last three Xfinity races in Fontana. He also won in 2019, which was the first year of the Production Alliance Group sponsorship.

Custer enters qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +400 and is followed by Tyler Reddick and Justin Allgaier at +600 and Josh Berry and John H. Nemechek at +700. Austin Hill won last weekend’s season opener in Daytona and has +1500 odds to win this weekend at the Auto Club Speedway.

How to watch the Production Alliance Group 300

Date: Saturday, Feb 25

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FoxSports.com/live

Live streaming the Production Alliance Group 300 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Production Alliance Group 300 entry list