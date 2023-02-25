What time is the 2023 Production Alliance Group 300 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, February 25 with the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway. The race starts at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on Fox Sports Live. Qualifying airs ahead of it at 12:35 p.m. ET, also running on FS1.

The Fontana race is 150 laps covering 300 miles of the track. Last year’s race went into overtime, which resulted in an extra 15 laps. Cole Custer won the race with a time of 3:05:05, and usually lasts just at or under three hours. It’s only the second time in the history of the race we’ve seen overtime.

The race traditionally lasts less than two and a half hours, with Harrison Burton winning the 2020 race in 2:28:15 and Custer winning the 2019 race in 2:17:43. The 2021 race was canceled due to COVID-19. Qualifying should last approximately an hour.

Custer is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to claim his third checkered flag in four races at Auto Club Speedway. He is installed at +400 and is followed by Tyler Reddick and Justin Allgaier at +600.