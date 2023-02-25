Picks, predictions for Texas vs. Baylor on Saturday, February 25

The No. 8 Texas Longhorns will hit the road for a matchup with the No. 9 Baylor Bears on Saturday afternoon from Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. The game will tip off at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

My last 12 bets went 9-2-1 heading into a big college hoops weekend. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas vs. Baylor odds

Spread: Baylor -3.5

Over/Under: 148.5

Moneyline: Baylor -175, Texas +150

Texas (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) will go for its third consecutive victory after knocking off the Iowa State Cyclones 72-54 at home on Tuesday night. The Longhorns were led by Tyrese Hunter and Sir’Jabari Rice as both finished with 15 points in the victory. Texas rates ninth overall in KenPom including 12th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 30th on the defensive end.

Baylor (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) will look to avoid a three-game losing streak after falling short against the Kansas State Wildcats 75-65 on the road Tuesday night. Keyonte George scored 23 points on 7-of-15 shots from the floor including 6-of-10 from beyond the arc in the loss. The Bears rate 14th overall in KenPom with an offense rated second in adjusted efficiency, but they’re 94th defensively.

The Pick: Baylor -3.5

I love this betting spot for the Bears. Baylor is returning home after consecutive road losses to good teams against a big-time program that is tied for first place in the conference. This is also a big revenge spot as the Bears trailed by a point with less than a minute left in a 76-71 loss to Texas in January. Baylor is not losing three games in a row and will cover this number on Saturday afternoon.