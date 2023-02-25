Picks, predictions for Missouri vs. Georgia on Saturday, February 25

The Missouri Tigers will hit the road for a matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon from Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on SEC Network.

Missouri vs. Georgia odds

Spread: Missouri -3

Over/Under: 152

Moneyline: Missouri -165, Georgia +140

Missouri (20-8, 8-7 SEC) lost consecutive games before Tuesday’s 66-64 home overtime win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Kobe Brown was the Tigers’ leading scorer with 17 points with six rebounds. Isiaih Mosley hasn’t played since February 4th for personal reasons, and Ronnie DeGray III could miss his 10th consecutive game with a knee injury. The Tigers rate 63rd overall in KenPom including 10th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 195th defensively.

Georgia (16-12, 6-9 SEC) will look to avoid a third consecutive loss including a 97-65 road defeat against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs were led by Kario Oquendo, who scored 20 points in the loss. Georgia rates 132nd overall in KenPom including 160th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 122nd on the defensive end.

The Pick: Missouri -3

This is a pretty good betting spot to take Georgia returning home after consecutive losses, but there’s a chance the Bulldogs have called it quits on the season after the last couple performances. Georgia lost by an average of 40.5 points in its last two contests, which is not exactly a sign a team is especially motivated. On the other side, Missouri is not a lock to make the NCAA Tournament yet, so the Tigers have a whole lot more to play for and will cover this number easily.