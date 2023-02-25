Picks, predictions for Clemson vs. NC State on Saturday, February 25

The Clemson Tigers will hit the road for a matchup with the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday afternoon from PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The game will get started at noon ET and air on ACC Network Extra.

My last 12 college hoops picks head into the weekend with a 9-2-1 record, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Clemson vs. NC State odds

Spread: NC State -6

Over/Under: 148.5

Moneyline: NC State -240, Clemson +200

Clemson (20-8, 12-5 ACC) won two of its last three games including a 91-73 home victory over the Syracuse Orange on Wednesday night. The Tigers were led by Hunter Tyson, who scored 29 points and knocked down six 3-pointers with 10 rebounds. Clemson rates 79th overall in KenPom including an offense that rates 89th in adjusted efficiency, and the defense is 70th.

NC State (22-7, 12-6 ACC) will look to extend its winning streak to three games coming off a 90-74 home win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday night. Leading rebounder Jack Clark left the game with a shoulder injury and returned to the bench in a sling. The Wolfpack rate 39th overall in KenPom including 30th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 63rd defensively.

The Pick: NC State -6

The Wolfpack will play their third straight home game this week, and they’re 15-1 straight up from PNC Arena. On the other side, Clemson lost three straight road games, which includes the cardinal sin of losing to the Louisville Cardinals last weekend. If that didn’t knock the Tigers off the bubble, Saturday’s double-digit loss to NC State will.