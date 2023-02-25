Picks, predictions for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State on Saturday, February 25

The No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones are back in their home arena for a matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday afternoon from James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The game will get started at noon ET and can air on ESPNU.

My college hoops bets went 9-2-1 heading into the weekend, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State odds

Spread: Iowa State -7

Over/Under: 128.5

Moneyline: Iowa State -315, Oklahoma +260

Oklahoma (13-15, 3-12 Big 12) lost nine of its last 10 conference games including Tuesday’s 74-63 home loss against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Sooners were led by Tanner Groves, who scored 16 points with six rebounds in the victory. Reserve guard Bijan Cortes is taking a leave of absence from the team and is expected to miss Saturday’s game. The Sooners rate 56th overall in KenPom including 74th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 61st defensively.

Iowa State (17-10, 8-7 Big 12) lost consecutive road games including Tuesday’s 72-54 defeat against the Texas Longhorns. Osun Osunniyi scored a team-high 12 points with six rebounds in the victory. The Cyclones’ third-leading scorer Caleb Grill missed the last two games with a back injury, and his status is unclear. Iowa State rates 19th overall in KenPom including eighth in adjusted defensive efficiency and 92nd offensively.

The Pick: Iowa State -7

I love betting on good teams returning home after losses, and the Cyclones are in a good betting spot on Saturday afternoon. Iowa State is a completely different team on the road compared to when it’s at home. The Cyclones are 2-8 straight up in 10 road matchups but 13-1 at home. The Sooners will struggle to score against this Iowa State defense, and the Cyclones will pull away for a double-digit victory.