Picks, predictions for UConn vs. St. John’s on Saturday, February 25

The No. 18 UConn Huskies will hit the road for a matchup with the St. John’s Red Storm on Saturday afternoon from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The game will get started at noon ET and can be seen on CBS.

My last 12 college hoops bets went 9-2-1 heading into the weekend, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UConn vs. St. John’s odds

Spread: UConn -7

Over/Under: 152

Moneyline: UConn -300, St. Johns +250

UConn (21-7, 10-7 Big East) will look to extend its winning streak to three games coming off an 87-69 home win over the Providence Friars on Wednesday. Jordan Hawkins led all scorers with 20 points and grabbed six rebounds in the victory. UConn rates fifth overall in KenPom with an offense that rates eighth in adjusted efficiency with the defense checking in a 21st.

St. John’s (17-12, 7-11 Big East) won three of its last four games including Wednesday’s 79-70 home win over the Georgetown Hoyas. The Red Storm were led by Joel Soriano, who scored 16 points with eighth rebounds. Andre Curbelo returned to the floor after missing three games due to a coach’s decision, and Rafael Pinzon missed the last two contests with a suspension for not meeting team standards. St. John’s is rated 87th overall in KenPom including 68th in adjusted defensive efficiency and 129th on the offensive end.

The Pick: UConn -7

It’s hard to trust a St. John’s program with these suspensions going on inside the program, and UConn is far better than its No. 18 ranking in the AP poll. This is a team built for a run to the Final Four with a very balanced team that plays well on both ends of the floor. Let’s go with the Huskies to cover this number on the road.