Picks, predictions for Michigan State vs. Iowa on Saturday, February 25

Saturday’s college basketball slate will feature a Big Ten battle lodged in the league standings logjam as the Michigan State Spartans hit the road to face the Iowa Hawkeyes at noon ET. The game will take place at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA, and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Michigan State vs. Iowa odds

Spread: Iowa -5.5

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: Iowa -210, Michigan State +180

Michigan State (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) upset Indiana 80-65 on Tuesday, the team’s first home game since last week’s tragic mass shooting on campus. The Spartans held control all throughout the second half, maintaining a double-digit lead on the Hoosiers for most of the stretch. AJ Hoggard delivered 22 points ad five assists in the win.

Iowa (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) has suddenly stumbled out on a two-game losing streak, last falling to Wisconsin in a 64-52 setback on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes shot 50% from two for the game, but went just 3-28 from three. With their struggles from beyond the arc, they weren’t able to keep up with the Badgers in the second half. Filip Rebraca had 13 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

The Pick: Iowa -5.5

Iowa thrives in Carver-Hawkeye Arena as it has lost just two home games all year, one in conference. The Hawkeyes understand that they’re in a jam right now and I believe that they will come out with a sense of urgency and be the aggressor in this contest. Give me Iowa to cover.