Picks, predictions for No. 19 Creighton vs. Villanova on Saturday, February 25

The regular season slate in the Big East is nearing its conclusion and Saturday’s action will tip off with the No. 19 Creighton Bluejays hitting the road to meet the Villanova Wildcats at noon ET. The game will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and will air on Fox.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Creighton vs. Villanova odds

Spread: Creighton -2.5

Over/Under: 135

Moneyline: Creighton -140, Villanova +120

Creighton (18-10, 12-5 Big East) came up just short of moving into a tie for first in the league on Tuesday, falling to Marquette in a 73-71 loss. This game had wild swings in momentum as the Bluejays were up eight at halftime before finding themselves down by 10 in the second half. They stormed back to tie the game in the final minute, but a jumper and a pair of clutch free throws by the Golden Eagles was too much for them to overcome. Baylor Scheierman had 18 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

Villanova (14-14, 8-9 Big East) came out with a close victory of its own on Tuesday, edging Xavier in a 64-63 win. This was a tight ballgame throughout the evening and a clutch Justin Moore three put the Wildcats up by five 2:13 left in the contest. Clinging on to the one-point lead in the final second, the Musketeers’ go-ahead attempt didn’t connect, allowing for ‘Nova to survive. Moore dropped 25 points in the win.

The Pick: Villanova +2.5

Villanova has been far from perfect this season, but it has been feisty and made superior opponents in the league sweat. The home factor should play a role in Saturday’s contest and after only losing to Creighton by five earlier in the month, they could very well make things even tighter. Give me ‘Nova to cover as a home underdog.