Picks, predictions for No. 24 TCU vs. Texas Tech on Saturday, February 25

The penultimate Saturday of the college basketball regular season schedule will get started with a Big 12 showdown as the No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs head west to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders at noon ET. The game will take place at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, TX, and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

TCU vs. Texas Tech odds

Spread: Texas Tech -1.5

Over/Under: 144.5

Moneyline: Texas Tech -130, TCU +110

TCU (18-10, 7-8 Big 12) has dropped five of its last six heading into this contest and were last bested by Kansas in a 63-58 loss on Monday. The Horned Frogs held tough with the defending national champions throughout the evening and even threatened to take the lead late in the second half. However, the Jayhawks shut them out for the final 1:43 of the game and spoiled their upset bid. In his second game back from injury, Mike Miles had 13 points in the loss.

Texas Tech (16-12, 5-10 Big 12) is on a four-game win streak heading into this showdown and is trying to string together a late-season NCAA Tournament case with a strong finish in league play. The surging Red Raiders last took down last-place Oklahoma in a 74-63 victory on Tuesday. Tech shot a really effiecient 62% from the field and that allowed for it to pull away late in the second half. Jaylon Tyson had 18 points and eight rebounds in the win.

The Pick: TCU ML +110

The Big 12 has been a battle royal and just when a team thinks that its on solid ground, another team comes and knocks them over. That’s what I anticipate happening here as TCU knows that it can’t let this late-season slide continue at the risk of ending up on the bubble. The Horned Frogs downed the Red Raiders to open conference play back on New Year’s Eve and I’ll predict that they do the same here.