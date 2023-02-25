Picks, predictions for Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State on Saturday, February 25

The No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats will hit the road for a matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday afternoon from Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The game will get started at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPNU.

My college hoops picks went into the weekend with a 9-2-1 record over the last 12. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State odds

Spread: Oklahoma St. -3

Over/Under: 142.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma St. -155, Kansas St. +135

Kansas State (21-7, 9-6 Big 12) will go for its third consecutive victory coming off impressive wins over the Iowa State Cyclones and Baylor Bears. Keyontae Johnson scored a game-high 25 points in the Tuesday’s win over Baylor. The Wildcats rate 18th overall in KenPom including 17th in adjusted defensive efficiency, and they’re 57th offensively.

Oklahoma State (16-12, 7-8 Big 12) lost three games in a row including Monday’s 85-67 road loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers. Caleb Asberry led the team with 15 points, but the Cowboys missed 17 of 19 shots from long range, and second-leading scorer Bryce Thompson left the game with late with a hamstring injury. Oklahoma State rates 40th overall in KenPom with a defense rated 14th in adjusted efficiency and 109th offensively.

The Pick: Oklahoma State -3

The Cowboys are squarely on the bubble, and they have a golden opportunity to pick up a big win against a quality opponent in this spot. They’re returning home and cannot afford to lose four in a row, so you’ll see their best effort on Saturday afternoon. On the other side, Oklahoma State is a perfect team for Kansas State to overlook after picking up consecutive victories over ranked opponents in the past week.