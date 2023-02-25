Picks, predictions for Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama on Saturday, February 25

We have a Saturday afternoon SEC showdown to look forward to as the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide welcomes the Arkansas Razorbacks at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL, and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arkansas vs. Alabama odds

Spread: Alabama -8.5

Over/Under: 152

Moneyline: Alabama -390, Arkansas +320

Arkansas (19-9, 8-7 SEC) has picked up back-to-back blowout victories heading into this matchup, last obliterating Georgia 97-65 on Tuesday. The Razorbacks shot an excellent 64% from the field while holding the Bulldogs to just 37%, piling on points and growing their lead throughout the contest. Nick Smith led the Hogs with 26 points.

Alabama (24-4, 14-1 SEC) has been clouded in controversy all week stemming from head coach Nate Oats’ response to a question about star player Brandon Miller allegedly bringing a gun used in a fatal shooting involving former teammate Darius Miles. In the midst of this, the team went on the road and edged South Carolina in a 78-76 overtime victory, a game where Miller dropped 41 points and eight rebounds despite public objections to him playing that night.

The Pick: Under 152

These have been two generally under-friendly teams this season and that should be the case for this matchup. Both have top 15 defenses in adjusted efficiency and have been elite in defensive effective field goal percentage metrics. That means both teams will really have to work to establish a rhythm on offense in this one, so take the under.