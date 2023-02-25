Picks, predictions for Arizona State vs. No. 7 Arizona on Saturday, February 25

We have a rivalry showdown in the Grand Canyon State on Saturday as the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats will host the Arizona State Sun Devils at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the McKale Center in Tucson, AZ, and will air on CBS.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arizona State vs. Arizona odds

Spread: Arizona -12.5

Over/Under: 152.5

Moneyline: Arizona -720, ASU +520

Arizona State (19-9, 10-7 Pac-12) is in action for the first time in a week and is trying to keep itself off the NCAA Tournament bubble with a week left in the regular season. The Sun Devils last downed Utah 67-59, a victory where they exploded on offense down the stretch and outscored the Utes 28-16 in the final 10 minutes of action. Warren Washington had 18 points and four blocks in the win.

Arizona (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12) sits two games behind UCLA for first place in the league standings with a week left and needs some help to have a shot at the regular season title. The Wildcats last took down Colorado 78-68 last Saturday, a game where they controlled the middle 20 portion of the matchup and held the Buffaloes to just 39% shooting. Oumar Ballo had a monster game with 18 points and 16 rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Arizona -12.5

Each of Arizona’s last six victories have come by double-digits and I expect them to continue that trend against their rivals from Tempe in this matchup. The Sun Devils will bring a formidable defense with them but it will be a tall order to contain a Wildcats offense that is shooting 56.2% in effective field goal percentage. Take the home team to cover.