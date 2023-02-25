Picks, predictions for UTEP vs. FAU on Saturday, February 25

The Florida Atlantic Owls have been the class of Conference USA this season and can officially clinch the regular season league title when hosting the UTEP Miners at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will take place at FAU Arena in Boca Raton, FL, and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UTEP vs. FAU odds

Spread: FAU -12

Over/Under: 139

Moneyline: FAU -750, UTEP +550

UTEP (13-15, 6-11 C-USA) was successful in the first game of its two-game road trip in the Sunshine State this weekend, downing FIU 87-82 on Friday. The Miners shot 59% from the field and held control for much of the contest, even leading by 20 at one point in the second half. The were able to hang on even as the Panthers roared back and made things interesting in the final minute. Shamar Givance dropped 22 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds in the win.

FAU (25-3, 15-2 C-USA) moved a step closer to its first regular season league title by absolutely obliterating UTSA in a 106-66 beatdown on Thursday. The Owls just continued to avalanche points on the last-place Roadrunners as they secured their largest margin of victory so far this season. Vladislav Goldin was one of seven players to score in double digits, putting up 14 points and nine rebounds in the win.

The Pick: UTEP +12

UTEP is a heavy road underdog in this matchup and while it hasn’t had much success in conference play this season, it hasn’t totally rolled over. The Miners have yet to suffer a loss where the final margin exceeded 13 points and do boast a respectable defense that ranks 76th in adjusted efficiency. While the FAU should be able to wrap up the league title tonight, take UTEP to cover.