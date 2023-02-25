Picks, predictions for No. 25 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State on Saturday, February 25

We have an interesting Saturday afternoon SEC showdown to look forward to as the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies hit the road to meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, MS, and will air on the SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State odds

Spread: Mississippi St. -1.5

Over/Under: 125.5

Moneyline: Mississippi St. -125, Texas A&M +105

Texas A&M (21-7, 13-2 SEC) is still in the hunt for the regular season league title as it sits just one game behind first-place Alabama heading into this matchup. The team picked up its sixth straight victory on Tuesday, scoring a huge 68-63 victory over Tennessee. The Aggies were able to maintain the edge throughout the second half despite it being a tight matchup down the stretch. Wade Taylor IV led with 25 points and was able to drain four clutch free throws in the final minute to effectively seal the win.

Mississippi State (18-10, 6-9 SEC) has dropped two of its last three heading into this contest and last fell in a 66-64 overtime loss to Missouri on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were leading by one late in the OT period before Mizzou’s Nick Honor buried a three to put the Tigers on top. Potential game-tying shot attempts by Dashawn Davis and Eric Reed Jr. missed the mark, sending MSU back home with a loss. Tolu Smith led with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pick: Mississippi State -1.5

Mississippi State has been no slouch and would have an eight-game winning streak heading into this contest had a few bounces gone the other way. The Bulldogs have the nation’s fourth ranked defense in adjusted efficiency and have been especially good in effective field goal percentage and forcing turnovers. Texas A&M will have its hands full on the road and I’ll go with MSU to cover as a slight home favorite.