Picks, predictions for Auburn vs. Kentucky on Saturday, February 25

We have an interesting Saturday afternoon SEC showdown to look forward to as the Auburn Tigers head up to the Commonwealth to face the Kentucky Wildcats at 4 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, and will air on CBS.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Auburn vs. Kentucky odds

Spread: Kentucky -4

Over/Under: 143

Moneyline: Kentucky -180, Auburn +155

Auburn (19-9, 9-6 SEC) got back into the win column on Wednesday in a 78-74 victory over last-place Ole Miss, who ended up firing head coach Kermit Davis on Friday. After having a comfortable lead in the second half, the Tigers found themselves in a dogfight with the Rebels down the stretch and were leading by just one with 14 seconds left. Fortunately for them, Wendell Green Jr. was able to make four clutch free throws down the stretch to effectively seal it for AU. He led the scoring effort with 23 points.

Kentucky (19-9, 10-5 SEC) is once again trying to play its way off the NCAA Tournament bubble and picked up its third straight win in an 82-74 victory over Florida on Wednesday. With no Colin Castleton for the Gators, the Wildcats were able get busy in the paint and that proved to help them pull away in the second half. Oscar Tshiebwe dropped 25 points in the win.

The Pick: Kentucky -4

The matchup to watch here is the Kentucky offense, which is ranked 15th in offensive adjusted efficiency, going up against the Auburn defense, which is ranked 15th in defensive adjusted efficiency. Something has to give and I’ll give the edge to the home team. UK has the size advantage and as one of the elite offensive rebounding teams in the country, it’ll be able to get plenty of second-chance opportunities against an AU team that struggles preventing offensive boards. Give me the Cats to cover as home favorites.