Picks, predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kansas on Saturday, February 25

The first-place team in the Big 12 will be in action on Saturday as the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks play host to the West Virginia Mountaineers at 4 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS, and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

West Virginia vs. Kansas odds

Spread: Kansas -9.5

Over/Under: 150

Moneyline: Kansas -435, WVU +350

West Virginia (16-12, 5-10 Big 12) ended a three-game losing streak on Monday, pummeling Oklahoma State in an 85-67 rout. The Mountaineers led for the entire game and they were able to establish a comfortable cushion by limiting the Cowboys to just seven points in the final 10 minutes of the first half. Holding a 19-point lead at halftime, they were able to coast to a much-needed victory. Erik Stevenson led with 23 points and five rebounds.

Kansas (23-5, 11-4 Big 12) picked up its fifth straight win and maintain its spot on top of the league standings in a 63-58 victory over TCU on Monday. The Jayhawks had their hands full on the road as the Horned Frogs threatened for the upset bid. However, the defending national champions were able to shut them out for the final 1:43 of action and escaped Fort Worth, TX, with the ‘W’. Gradey Dick had 19 points and six rebounds for KU.

The Pick: Kansas -9.5

The Big 12 has been a giant melee this season where an upset can happen in any given matchup. However, West Virginia is going to have a difficult time going into Allen Fieldhouse and upending a KU team that is locking in as the regular season comes to a close. KU buried WVU in a 76-62 victory back on January 7 and I expect a similar result here. Lay it with the defending champs.