Picks, predictions for Florida State vs. No. 13 Miami on Saturday, February 25

We have a Sunshine State rivalry showdown in the ACC to look forward to on Saturday as the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes welcome the Florida State Seminoles at 4 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL, and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Florida State vs. Miami odds

Spread: Miami -14

Over/Under: 154.5

Moneyline: Miami -1150, FSU +750

Florida State (8-20, 6-11 ACC) has lost four straight heading into this matchup and were last bested by Boston College in a 75-69 loss last Saturday. Despite shooting just 31% from the field, the Noles were able to stay within a few scores of the Eagles down the straight, ultimately falling by six. Caleb Mills led with 27 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

Miami (23-5, 14-4 ACC) has rattled off seven straight victories heading into this game and is currently holding the top spot in the ACC standings. The team last put down Virginia Tech in a 76-70 victory on Tuesday, a game where it led for a bulk of the action and successfully kept the Hokies at an arm’s length. Norchad Omier dropped 17 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

FSU sophomore guard Matthew Cleveland has sat out the past two games with back spasms and is questionable for this contest. He was leading the Noles with 14 points and 7.8 rebounds per game prior to the injury.

The Pick: Miami (FL) -14

Florida State has taken its fair share of grizzly losses during its miserable season and that’s even with Cleveland in the lineup. Miami torched this same FSU team 86-63 one month ago in Tallahassee, FL, and should be able to do the same with its sixth-ranked offense in adjusted efficiency. I’ll go big here and say lay it with the Hurricanes.