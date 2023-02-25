Picks, predictions for Syracuse vs. Pitt on Saturday, February 25

We have an ACC showdown between two old rivals on Saturday as the Syracuse Orange hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Panthers at 5 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA, and will air on the ACC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Syracuse vs. Pitt odds

Spread: Pitt -5.5

Over/Under: 145

Moneyline: Pitt -230, Syracuse +195

Syracuse (16-12, 9-8 ACC) has dropped two straight heading into this matchup and was last trounced by Clemson in a 91-73 loss on Wednesday. The Orange trailed for the entire contest as the Tigers were moving the ball around on offense with efficiency, coming away with 28 assists to Cuse’s nine. Judah Mintz had 23 points in the loss.

Pitt (20-8, 13-4 ACC) is trying to keep pace in the race for the league’s regular season title and last picked up a 76-68 victory over Georgia Tech on Tuesday. This was a tight affair well into the second half before the Panthers took control, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 27-18 in the final 10 minutes of action. Nelly Cummings picked up 22 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Pitt -5.5

The wheels may be coming off a bit for Syracuse as its last two losses have been grizzly. Meanwhile, Pitt has mostly handled business at home and given its positioning near the top of the ACC standings, there will be a sense of urgency to handle business against a weaker opponent. Lay it with the Panthers.