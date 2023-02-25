Picks, predictions for No. 6 Virginia vs. UNC on Saturday, February 25

The No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers look to bounce back from a shocking loss as they face the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill in an ACC matchup on Saturday, February 25. The game will air on ESPN at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Virginia vs. UNC odds

Spread: UNC -4.5

Over/Under: 133

Moneyline: UNC -200, Virginia +170

Virginia (21-5, 13-4 ACC) suffered a brutal shock in a huge loss against Boston College last week. UVA is projected to be a No. 4 seed come March and is in contention for the top seed in the ACC conference tournament. Ranking 33rd overall at KenPom, the Cavs allow opponents just 60.2 points per game (9th in the nation) at a 41.7% clip (70th in the nation). They put up a mere 68.8 points per night.

UNC (17-11, 9-8 ACC) pulled off an ugly win over Notre Dame in their latest game. A mark in the win column was much-needed for the Tar Heels, but it doesn’t mean much coming against one of the worst teams in the ACC. The Heels are currently not projected to make the tournament, though a win here could go a long way. They rank 48th overall at KenPom and average 77.3 points per game.

The Pick: Virginia +4.5

The Cavaliers had a tough and unexpected loss in their latest game, but North Carolina simply has not looked good in the month of February, and Virginia should be able to handle this one. This excellent UVA defense will face a struggling UNC offense, and the Cavs won 65-58 the last time these two teams faced off.