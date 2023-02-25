Picks, predictions for Florida vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday, February 25

The Florida Gators will look to bounce back from several losses as they face the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC matchup on Saturday, February 25. The game will air on ESPN2 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt odds

Spread: Vanderbilt -4

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: Vanderbilt -175, Florida +150

Florida (14-14, 7-8 SEC) has lost five of their last six games, dropping their latest two against Arkansas and Kentucky. The Gators are not projected to make the tournament this season and rank 53rd overall at KenPom. They average 71.6 points per game while giving up 68.1 each night. They shot 50% from the field and 40% from the perimeter in their matchup with Kentucky, but still fell by eight points.

Vandy (15-13, 8-7 SEC) had itself in March consideration for a moment there before falling to LSU. Wins over Auburn and Tennessee highlight their February, but they likely didn’t start strong enough to end up making it into the bubble. The ‘Dores rank 88th overall at KenPom and 34th in adjusted offensive efficiency. They grab 11.8 offensive rebounds per game (49th in the nation) and average 71.4 points per game.

The last time these two teams faced off this season, Vanderbilt won 88-80 in Gainesville.

The Pick: Vanderbilt -4

The Gators are struggling to close the gap right now, and with two evenly matched offenses, I think Vandy takes this one. They won by eight on the road earlier this season, and with home court advantage and momentum on their side, the Commodores can cover.