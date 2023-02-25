Picks, predictions for South Carolina vs. No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday, February 25

The South Carolina Gamecocks look to get another strong performance in as they take on the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC matchup on Saturday, February 25. The game will air on SECN at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee odds

Spread: Tennessee -23

Over/Under: 129.5

Moneyline: N/A

South Carolina (10-18, 3-12 SEC) dropped a close one against Alabama in their latest appearance, drawing the No. 2 Tide down to a last shot that ultimately didn’t go the Gamecocks’ way. They shot 48.4% from the field and a hot 42.9% from the perimeter. They beat LSU before they faced Bama. The Gamecocks average 65.1 points per game, led by Gregory Jackson II with 15.5 a night.

Tennessee (20-8, 9-6 SEC) is projected to be a No. 3 seed, but find themselves on a two-loss streak after falling to Kentucky and Texas A&M. They’ll look to bounce back here as they take on a low-scoring Carolina team. The Vols rank 6th overall at KenPom and first nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing opponents just 57.1 points per game (3rd in the nation). They average 71.4 points per night.

The last time these two teams faced off, Tennessee won 85-42.

The Pick: South Carolina +23

The Gamecocks have been heating up lately, taking Alabama to the wire, while Tennessee finds itself in somewhat of a slump. While the Vols’ defense will almost certainly hold back the South Carolina scorers, I think that the Gamecocks should be able to cover such a massive spread.