Picks, predictions for Boise State vs. San Jose State on Saturday, February 25

The Boise State Broncos look to keep pace in the Mountain West Conference regular season title race as they take on the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday, February 25. The game will air on FuboTV at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Boise State vs. San Jose State odds

Spread: Boise State -3.5

Over/Under: 132.5

Moneyline: Boise State -175, San Jose State +150

Boise State (22-6, 12-3 MWC) is looking to secure that top seed in the Mountain West playoffs as they remain in the hunt just behind San Diego State. The Broncos are on a four-game winning streak, their latest being a comeback victory against New Mexico. They are projected to be a No. 9 seed in March and rank 26th overall at KenPom and 10th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They hold opponents to 62.7 points per game (22nd in the nation).

San Jose State (16-12, 7-8 MWC) will not make the NCAA Tournament this year. They have lost their last two games and rank 104th overall at KenPom. The Spartans out-rebound the rest of the Mountain West, but are ninth in scoring offense in the conference. They fell to Boise State 67-64 the last time the two teams faced off.

The Pick: Boise State -3.5

The Spartans were able to keep it close the last time these two played, but now that Boise State has their eyes set firmly on that top conference spot and four recent wins under their belts, I think that the Broncos have pulled away at this point in the season. Boise State will cover on the road.