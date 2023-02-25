Picks, predictions for No. 17 Indiana vs. No. 5 Purdue on Saturday, February 25

The much-anticipated rematch between the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 25 from West Lafayette. The game will air on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Indiana vs. Purdue odds

Spread: Purdue -6.5

Over/Under: 138

Moneyline: Purdue -280, Indiana +235

IU (19-9, 10-7 B1G) have lost two of their last three after falling to Northwestern and Michigan State. The Hoosiers are projected to be a No. 5 seed this March and rank 24th overall at KenPom. Averaging 75.4 points per game (92nd in the nation), the Hoosiers grabbed a major win over the Boilermakers the last time the two faced off this season. They’ll have to travel to hostile territory for this one with less wind at their backs after a poor performance in East Lansing.

Purdue (24-4, 13-4 B1G) had lost just a single game all season the last time they faced Indiana, and they have now lost three more in conference, including their loss to the Hoosiers a few weeks ago. The Boilermakers are led by Zach Edey and rank fourth at KenPom and seventh in adjusted offensive efficiency, averaging 15.5 assists (37th in the nation) and 11.9 offensive rebounds per game (37th in the nation). They are currently projected to be a No. 1 seed, and will need a win here to cement that spot. They most recently beat Ohio State.

The Pick: IU +6.5

We should have another instant classic on our hands here as these two talented teams rematch after both struggling since their last matchup. Purdue should be able to grab a win at home, but let’s go ahead and take the Hoosiers to cover.