Picks, predictions for USC vs. Utah on Saturday, February 25

The USC Trojans take on the Utah Utes in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, February 25. The game will air on ESPNU at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

USC vs. Utah odds

Spread: USC -2

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: USC -130, Utah +110

USC (20-8, 12-5 Pac-12) has won their last three games as they attempt to cement a spot in the Big Dance. They are currently slated as one of the last four in who would get a play-in game for a No. 11 seed. If they can continue on this momentum, though, they could escape from the First Four projection. They rank 39th overall at KenPom and 38th in adjusted offensive efficiency. They beat Utah 71-56 the last time the two faced off.

Utah (17-12, 10-8 Pac-12) ranks 52nd overall at KenPom and 36th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They find themselves on a three-game losing streak after playing a tough conference slate that included UCLA and Arizona. They are not currently projected to make the tournament and will need quite a statement to end the season if they want their name in consideration.

The Pick: USC -2

USC has already proven that they can beat this Utes team. As Utah struggles at the finish line of the regular season, they shouldn’t be too much of a problem for the Trojans. Take Southern Cal to cover.