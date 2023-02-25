Picks, predictions for No. 15 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Gonzaga on Saturday, February 25

The No. 15 Saint Mary’s Gaels and the No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs face off with the West Coast Conference regular season title on the line on Saturday, February 25. The game will air on ESPN at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

SMC vs. Gonzaga odds

Spread: Gonzaga -6

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Gonzaga -255, SMC +215

This high-stakes game is a rematch of a 78-70 Saint Mary’s win in January. If the Gaels can repeat, they will win the regular season title, but if the Zags win, the two teams will share the honor.

Saint Mary’s (25-5, 14-1 WCC) is projected to be a No. 5 seed in the tournament and currently lead the WCC standings, their only loss against Loyola Marymount, who also beat Gonzaga. The Gaels rank 8th at KenPom and 5th in adjusted defensive efficiency, holding opponents to 58.7 points per game (4th in the nation) at a 40.3% clip (22nd in the nation). Their latest win was over Pacific.

Gonzaga (24-5, 13-2 WCC) is on a five-game winning streak since they last faced the Gaels, most recently beating San Diego. They got their revenge game on Loyola Marymount, as well, beating them handily on the road. The Zags rank 13th at KenPom and first in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency. They are projected to be a No. 3 seed in March. The Bulldogs lead the country in scoring offense, putting up 87.8 points per game at a 52.6% rate — also first in the nation.

The Pick: Saint Mary’s +6

The Saint Mary’s defense on the Gonzaga offense will keep the Gaels in it even as they travel to Spokane. The stakes of this game should, by nature, bring out the best in both teams and make this a fun one to watch. The Zags don’t have the talent margin to run away with this one, so I’ll take Saint Mary’s to cover.