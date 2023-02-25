Picks, predictions for No. 22 San Diego State vs. New Mexico on Saturday, February 25

Saturday’s college basketball schedule will wrap up with the top team in the Mountain West Conference in action as the No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs pay a visit to the New Mexico Lobos at 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at The Pit in Albuquerque, NM, and will air on CBS Sports Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

San Diego State vs. New Mexico odds

Spread: San Diego St. -3

Over/Under: 147

Moneyline: San Diego St. -150, New Mexico +130

San Diego State (22-5, 13-2 MWC) is trying to move one step closer to the regular season league title and last dominated Colorado State 77-58 on Tuesday to pick up its fifth straight victory. The Aztecs had this one under control for virtually the entire evening and were up by 25 at one point in the second half. Lamont Butler was one of five players to score in double digits in the win, finishing with 11 points and five assists.

New Mexico (20-8, 7-8 MWC) has fallen out of NCAA Tournament consideration with five losses in its last six games and last fell to Boise State in an 82-77 setback on Wednesday. The Lobos hung tough and trailed by just one with five minutes left before an 11-2 run by the Broncos put them behind the eight-ball for good. Morris Udeze stepped up with 18 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.

The Pick: San Diego State -3

New Mexico toppled San Diego State 76-67 in their first matchup on January 14 and this should be another competitive matchup with both teams ranking in the top 50 in KenPom. However, the vibes are completely different for both squads right now with the Aztecs surging at the end of the year while the Lobos are fading. Give me SDSU to cover as a road favorite here.