Picks, predictions for Virginia Tech vs. Duke on Saturday, February 25

The Duke Blue Devils look to avenge this season’s January loss as they rematch the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, February 25. The game will air on ESPN at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Virginia Tech vs. Duke odds

Spread: Duke -6.5

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Duke -260, Virginia Tech +220

Duke (20-8, 11-6 ACC) is currently projected to be a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They recently beat Louisville to mark their third win in a row, but will close out the regular season with a challenging ACC slate. Duke ranks 36th overall at KenPom and 31st in adjusted defensive efficiency. They fell to Virginia Tech earlier this season by just three points, but they remain undefeated at Cameron Indoor this season. Led by Kyle Filipowski, the Blue Devils average 71.9 points per game.

Virginia Tech (16-12, 6-11 ACC) ranks 73rd at KenPom and 29th in adjusted offensive efficiency. They fell by six points to No. 13 Miami in their latest game after a win over Pittsburgh. Tech is just 1-8 on the road this season and are not currently projected to make the tourney in March. They average 74.5 points per game.

The Pick: Virginia Tech +6.5

Duke will remain undefeated at Cameron, but I think the Hokies keep it close here. They’ve been dominating this series over the past few games, and will put up a high-scoring game against the Blue Devils. I’ll take Tech to cover.