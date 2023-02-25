Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, February 25

It’s a relatively light Saturday slate in the NBA with seven games on tap. Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joel Embiid under 30.5 points vs. Celtics (-105)

The big man has gone under this line in both games against Boston this season, which doesn’t set him up well for Saturday’s primetime contest. He’s also gone under this line in three straight games heading into the division showdown. Even with the 76ers at home, look for Embiid to be fairly quiet from a scoring standpoint tonight.

Tyrese Haliburton over 9.5 assists vs. Magic (-110)

Haliburton has gone over this line in two of his last three games, and remains Indiana’s focal point offensively. The Pacers have allowed him to take over everything, and he’s setting up teammates at a career clip. The Magic are susceptible defensively so Haliburton should have no problems hitting double digits in this category Saturday.

Michael Porter Jr. over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Grizzlies (-165)

There’s not much value here from an odds standpoint but Porter Jr. has been on fire from deep. He’s gone well over this mark in his last three games, hitting 48.5% of his triples in that span. The Grizzlies rank 28th in opponent three-pointers made, which bodes well for the Nuggets forward Saturday.