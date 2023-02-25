NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, February 25

Six games are set to tip for tonight’s main NBA schedule and that gives you some options to find quality value plays for your DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks, $4,900

Quickley is averaging 24.7 fantasy points in DFS and has been consistent presence while logging just under 30 minutes per game. Returning from the All-Star break, he had a solid 16-point outing against Washington on Thursday and should put up a similar effort against New Orleans tonight. Definitely consider him for your lineups.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver Nuggets, $4,700

KCP has been a solid value option all season long and has exceeded his season average over the past two games. He has posted back-to-back outings of 30+ fantasy points in DFS, last putting up 17 points, three rebounds, and three steals in the Denver’s victory over Cleveland on Thursday. Keep tabs on him for tonight against Memphis.

Caleb Martin, Miami Heat, $4,600

Martin is another player who has stepped it up in recent outings. He raked in 31.75 fantasy points in last night’s loss to Milwaukee, providing 17 points, five rebounds, and three blocks to secure his second straight game of at least 27 fantasy points. Consider him as a good value piece as Miami visits Charlotte this evening.