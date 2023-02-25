Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Knicks on Saturday

The New Orleans Pelicans (30-30) will meet the New York Knicks (34-27) Saturday evening with both teams in the playoff mix. The Pelicans are on a two-game losing streak, while the Knicks have rattled off four straight wins.

Zion Williamson remains out for New Orleans. The Knicks don’t have any major injuries but could rest some players on the second night of a back-to-back set.

The Knicks are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 223.5.

Pelicans vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +3

New York carries some extra fatigue into this game, and the Knicks have actually been a poor team at home this season. They have a 12-16-3 ATS record at home and are 8-11-2 ATS as the home favorite. Even though the Pelicans have struggled on the road and as underdogs, they should be able to keep this game close and cover this spread.

Over/Under: Under 223.5

The Pelicans have gone under the total in three straight, and four of the last five games. They’ve been one of the worst offensive teams in the league since Williamson went down. The Knicks have gone under the total in their last two games but could see some slippage defensively after a game Friday. The under is the play given recent trends but this total is low enough where a few bad defensive possessions could make a difference.