 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Grizzlies on Saturday

We go over some of the best betting options for Saturday’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies.

By Chinmay Vaidya
DENVER NUGGETS VS MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES, NBA
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets grabs the ball over Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies during the first quarter on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The top teams in the Western Conference meet Saturday when the Denver Nuggets (42-18) hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (35-23). The Nuggets are on a four-game winning streak, while the Grizzlies are 3-2 in their last five games.

Aaron Gordon remains out for the Nuggets with a ribs injury. Luke Kennard returns for the Grizzlies after missing the team’s last contest with an illness. Steven Adams is still out for Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 235.5.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets +2

Denver is 9-5 ATS as the underdog this season and has shown its depth at multiple times this season. The Grizzlies are 17-11-1 ATS as the home team but are only 23-22-2 ATS as the favorite on the season. The Nuggets are the better team and already have a win over the Grizzlies this season in convincing fashion. Take Denver to cover this spread and likely win outright.

Over/Under: Under 235.5

The total went well under this line the last time these teams met, and both have trended to the under of late. Denver is 3-2 to the under after a long string of overs, while Memphis has gone under in its last two and four of its last six. With a big number here, the under seems like the better play.

More From DraftKings Nation