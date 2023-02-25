Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Grizzlies on Saturday

The top teams in the Western Conference meet Saturday when the Denver Nuggets (42-18) hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (35-23). The Nuggets are on a four-game winning streak, while the Grizzlies are 3-2 in their last five games.

Aaron Gordon remains out for the Nuggets with a ribs injury. Luke Kennard returns for the Grizzlies after missing the team’s last contest with an illness. Steven Adams is still out for Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 235.5.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets +2

Denver is 9-5 ATS as the underdog this season and has shown its depth at multiple times this season. The Grizzlies are 17-11-1 ATS as the home team but are only 23-22-2 ATS as the favorite on the season. The Nuggets are the better team and already have a win over the Grizzlies this season in convincing fashion. Take Denver to cover this spread and likely win outright.

Over/Under: Under 235.5

The total went well under this line the last time these teams met, and both have trended to the under of late. Denver is 3-2 to the under after a long string of overs, while Memphis has gone under in its last two and four of its last six. With a big number here, the under seems like the better play.