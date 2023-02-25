Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. 76ers on Saturday

Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference will clash on ABC tonight as the Boston Celtics (43-17) hit the road to battle the Philadelphia 76ers (39-19) at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Boston survived a thriller in its return from the All-Star break, outpacing Indiana in a 142-138 overtime victory on Thursday. The two teams were attached to the hip well into the overtime period and Jayson Tatum once again stepped up in the clutch, draining a pair of free throws and making a tip in within the final minute to give the Celtics the edge. Tatum had 31 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists while Jaylen Brown had 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Philadelphia also picked up from where it left off before the break, downing Memphis 110-105 on Thursday to secure its fifth straight victory. The Sixers trailed by 12 in the fourth quarter before powering their way back down the stretch. A Tobias Harris three with 39 seconds left is what put them ahead and they managed to shake off a chippy final seconds of the game to win. Joel Embiid had another monster game with 27 points and 19 rebounds while James Harden offered up 31 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

Boston enters this matchup as a 1.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 225.

Celtics vs. 76ers, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers +1.5

This is the third meeting between these two Eastern Conference powers this season and Boston has won the previous two. Both of those games took place at the TD Garden in Boston and tonight’s dynamic will be different with it taking place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly. The 76ers are an NBA-best 21-10-1 against the spread at home this season and they’ll have some extra juice tonight against a rival they could meet in the postseason. Take Philly to cover and win outright tonight.

Over/Under: Over 225

Philly has been the third-most over-friendly team in the NBA this season and its relatively low-scoring performance against Memphis on Thursday was a product of both teams shooting roughly 40% from the field. The Sixers should be able to step it up against the Celtics, who also lean over for the year.