2023 WCC Tournament: Odds to win league title in Las Vegas

The West Coast Conference tournament will run from Thursday, March 2 to Tuesday, March 7 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s, receive a bye to the semifinal round and will only have to win one game to reach the championship. Seeds 3 and 4 get a bye to the third round, seeds 5 and 6 get a bye to the second round, and seeds 7 through 10 will play in the first round — essentially, the lower you are, the more games you have to play.

As per usual, the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Saint Mary’s Gaels are the two favorites, but this year the Gaels enter as the chalk to win. The teams split during their regular season series, both winning on their home floor. Both schools also had a loss to Loyola Marymount as their only other conference blemish, so the No. 1 seed in the WCC Tournament will go to the team with the best ranking via the NCAA’s NET ranking on the morning of February 27.

But that ranking only matter for the semifinal opponent, and which color jersey each team would wear in the final if they (likely) face each other once again. SMC was No. 7 entering the final day of the season before their loss to Gonzaga, who was No. 10.

Below is the full list of each team’s odds to win the WCC tournament title:

Odds to win 2023 WCC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Saint Mary’s -115

Gonzaga -105

BYU +5000

Santa Clara +5000

San Francisco +10000

Loyola Marymount +10000

Pepperdine +50000

Portland +50000

Pacific +100000

San Diego +100000