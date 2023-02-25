2023 WCC Tournament Bracket: Schedule, dates, game times, and seeding

The West Coast Conference bracket is set and will tip off on Thursday, March 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET from The Orleans Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The games will air on regional sports networks for the early rounds, before shifting to ESPN2 for the quarterfinals and semifinals, and finally ESPN for the championship game.

The bracket is a ladder format with 10 teams, which means that the top 2 seeds get a bye to the semifinal, seeds 3 and 4 get a bye to the quarterfinals, seeds 5 and 6 get a bye to the second round, and seeds 7 through 10 will play in the first round.

Both Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s are safely in the NCAA Tournament, and the only question is will one or both teams be on a protected top-four seed line. As for the other eight teams heading to Vegas, they’ll need to find a way to win the event to play in March Madness. And that means likely beating both SMC and the Zags on back-to-back nights, a very tall order. No team outside of The Big Two in the league has won the WCC Tournament since 2008, when the San Diego Toreros took home the trophy.

The No. 1 seed in the event will be determined by the NCAA’s NET rankings on the morning of February 27. Entering play on February 26, Saint Mary’s was No. 7 and Gonzaga No. 10. But Gonzaga defeated Saint Mary’s 77-68 on the last day of the regular season, so we’ll just need to wait until the morning.

2023 West Coast Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 2 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 San Diego vs. No. 8 Portland, 9:00 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV

Game 2: No. 10 Pepperdine vs. No. 7 Pacific, 11:30 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV

March 3 Second Round

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 BYU, 9:00 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 6 San Francisco, 11:30 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV

March 4 Quarterfinals

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Santa Clara, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 Loyola Marymount, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

March 6 Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Gonzaga or Saint Mary’s, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 2 Gonzaga or Saint Mary’s, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

March 7 Championship

Game 7: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:00 p.m., ESPN

Odds to win West Coast Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Saint Mary’s -115

Gonzaga -105

BYU +5000

Santa Clara +5000

San Francisco +10000

Loyola Marymount +10000

Pepperdine +50000

Portland +50000

Pacific +100000

San Diego +100000