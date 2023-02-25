Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 3 of LIV Golf Invitational from Mayakoba

LIV Golf League’s second inaugural tournament will wrap up from Mayakoba Resort in Mexico on Sunday, February 26. Peter Uihlein and Talor Gooch have taken the lead at the end of Day 2 with a score of -9, one stroke ahead of Charles Howell III. LIV’s tournaments run for just three days and 54 holes as golfers compete for a share of a $20 million purse, as well as a $5 million prize pool for their teams.

The tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 9:15 a.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

The event will be available to watch on the CW. There are also non-CW stations in 14 major US markets that will broadcast the tournaments, but all the announcers and production of the events will be provided by LIV directly. You can also watch via the LIV Golf Plus app or website.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 3 of the 2023 LIV Golf Invitational from the Mayakoba Resort in Mexico on Sunday, with the shotgun start scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.