How the public is betting Defenders vs. Vipers in XFL Week 2

Week 2 of the XFL season continues with one game on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Vegas Vipers will host the D.C. Defenders with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vipers are favored by 3 points with an over/under of 35.

XFL odds, Week 2: Vipers-Defenders betting splits

Spread: Vipers -3 (39% of the handle, 62% of bets on Vegas -3)

The Vipers moved the ball consistently last week despite losing 22-20 to Arlington Renegades. Vegas threw a pair of interceptions that were returned for touchdowns, and that was the difference in the game. Meanwhile, the Defenders won 22-18 vs. the Seattle Sea Dragons last week, stopping the Sea Dragons at the four yard line to clinch the game.

Over/Under: Over/Under 35 (16% of the handle, 57% of bets on over 35)

Both of these teams went over 35 total points last week. The Vipers and Renegades combined for 42 points (22-20) while the Defenders and Sea Dragons posted 40 combined points (22-18). Heading into Saturday, five XFL games have been played. Four of them finished with more than 38 total points.

Moneyline: Vipers -165, Defenders +140 (79% of the handle, 66% of bets on DC to win)

Majority of people are taking the underdog to win outright in this matchup. That has been a prevalent betting strategy in the first two weeks of the XFL. The games have been reasonably close, and it’s hard to tell which team has the upper-hand. These matchups have seemingly been 50/50 coinflips so far, leading people to take the underdog at plus-money odds with little separation between sides.