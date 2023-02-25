How to watch D.C. Defenders at Vegas Vipers in XFL Week 2

The Vegas Vipers will host the D.C. Defenders in Week 2 of the XFL season. Kickoff from Cashman Field in Las Vegas, NV is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 25. Below, we break down all the details on how to watch this matchup.

Vegas Vipers vs. D.C. Defenders

The Vipers played the first game of the XFL season last week, losing 22-20 at the Arlington Renegades on Saturday. Vegas quarterback Luis Perez had three touchdown passes, but he also had two interceptions returned for a touchdown in the loss.

The Defenders are 1-0 on the season after beating the visiting Seattle Sea Dragons last Sunday night. DC scored a pair of late touchdowns and then recovered a fumble at the 4-yard line to seal the game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vipers are listed as 3 point favorites with an over/under of 35 total points.

Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FX

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, Feb. 25

Location: Cashman Field — Las Vegas, NV

Moneyline: Vipers -165, Defenders +140