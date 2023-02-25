Odds for which team drafts RB Bijan Robinson

The NFL Combine is a few days away, which is followed by the NFL Draft starting on April 28th. That gives us just a little over a month to discuss which players are the best and where each should go. Today we’re going to look at University of Texas star running back Bijan Robinson.

We now live in a time where top-tier running backs have lost power in the NFL, but there is always one back in the draft that analysts believe could be that exception that will be a key piece to put a team over the top. Robinson is that guy for many people and even the most ardent anti-first round RB pundits agree that he is in a league of his own.

Running backs still go in the first round of course, just not as many as once did. Last season no backs went in the first round, but in 2021 Najee Harris and Travis Etienne went 24th and 25th overall. In 2020 Clyde Edawrds-Helaire was picked 32nd overall. In 2019 Josh Jacobs was 24th and in 2019 Saquon Barkley was 2nd. Leonard Fournette, Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley, Melvin Gordon, Trent Richardson, Doug Martin, David Wilson, Mark Ingram, C.J. Spiller, Ryan Matthews, and Jahvid Best round out all the first round running back picks since 2010. There are of course some hits in there, but plenty of backs that teams wouldn’t have picked in the first round with a second chance.

So, what about Robinson? Will he go in the first round? It sure seems like he’s locked into the first round at this point, but how early he’ll go is an open question. The Eagles are the favorites right now over at DraftKings Sportsbook, but that would mean Robinson would have to fall to the 31st pick. If that happens, I do agree that Philadelphia, with their commitment to the run, would snatch him up.

The Buffalo Bills are next in line in the odds and pick 28th and they still seem to be looking for that game-changing back to pair with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, but they also will be looking for a wide receiver to upgrade on Gabe Davis.

Dallas is next in line due to Jerry Jones, but a lot will hinge on what they do with free agent Tony Pollard and if they restructure Ezekiel Elliott’s contract. The Cowboys need o-line and wide receiver help more.

The fact that Robinson is a capable receiver and blocker should make him a full time starter from Day 1, so paying another running back when you have Robinson on a rookie deal makes little sense. If you are going to take a running back in the first round, he should be the every down starter come Week 1 of his rookie year.

PHI Eagles +250

BUF Bills +350

DAL Cowboys +400

ATL Falcons + 900

BAL Ravens +1000

KC Chiefs +1500

CAR Panthers +1500

CHI Bears +1800

MIN Vikings +2000

DET Lions +2000

TB Buccaneers 2200

CIN Bengals +2200

MIA Dolphins +2500

NE Patriots +2500

LV Raiders +3000

HOU Texans +3000

NO Saints +3500

JAX Jaguars +4000

LA Rams +4000

WAS Commanders +5000

NY Jets +5000

PIT Steelers +6000

ARI Cardinals +6000

SF 49ers +6500

SEA Seahawks +6500

LA Chargers +6500

DEN Broncos +6500

NY Giants +8000

TEN Titans +10000

CLE Browns +10000

GB Packers +10000

IND Colts +10000