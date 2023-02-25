 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 35

Here’s where you can watch Wrexham AFC for Saturday’s match against Dorking Wanderers.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Wrexham v Woking - Vanarama National League
The official club badge of Wrexham AFC displayed on a corner flag during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Woking at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, Wales on February 14, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales.
Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League for Matchday 35 Saturday. Wrexham will take on Dorking Wanderers as the domestic season heads into the final turn. Here’s how fans can catch the match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Dorking Wanderers

Date: Saturday, February 25
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: None
Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham continue to be in the same situation entering Matchday 35, five points behind the leaders but with two games in hand. There’s still a little over a month before Wrexham plays Notts County again, so the club will have to maintain this position for a while. Wrexham are coming off a nice 2-0 win over Scunthorpe Tuesday and can now be fully focused on league play with no other trophies in the mix.

Dorking Wanderers were losers of five straight matches in league play before winning last time out against Torquay United. Torquay United did go down to 10 men, which may have helped Dorking Wanderers get a 3-2 win.

