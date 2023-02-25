 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fred VanVleet, Aaron Gordon, Collin Sexton headline NBA injury report for Saturday, February 25

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Saturday, February 25 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Orlando Magic v Toronto Raptors
Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors dribbles against the Orlando Magic during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on February 14, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

We’ve got seven games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with ABC’s primetime contest headlining the day’s action. Here’s a look at Saturday’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 25

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons

Fred VanVleet (personal) - OUT

With VanVleet out, look for Gary Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn to see more playing time. Scottie Barnes likely gets more run as the lead ball handler in this offense.

Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT
Marvin Bagley (finger) - probable

Duren is out but Bagley is back in for Detroit. James Wiseman should continue to get solid run in this contest.

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets

Jimmy Butler (injury management) - TBD
Tyler Herro (injury management) - TBD
Bam Adebayo (injury management) - TBD
Victor Oladipo (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Heat handle their guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Terry Rozier (injury management) - TBD
Kelly Oubre Jr. (injury management) - TBD

It’s the second night of a back-to-back set for the Hornets as well, which means Rozier and Oubre Jr. could be rested. If they sit, that means more minutes for Dennis Smith Jr. and LaMelo Ball.

Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson (injury management) - TBD
Julius Randle (injury management) - TBD
Mitchell Robinson (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how New York handles its players on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Aaron Gordon (ribs) - OUT

Gordon remains out, which opens up minutes for Christian Braun and Bruce Brown in the rotation.

Luke Kennard (illness) - available

Kennard is back in, and should take minutes away from John Konchar.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

Tre Jones (foot) - questionable
Jeremy Sochan (quad) - probable

Malaki Branham should continue seeing solid minutes even if Jones is cleared to play. Sochan comes back in and should take away some shots from Josh Richardson.

Collin Sexton (hamstring) - OUT

Sexton remains out, meaning Jordan Clarkson and Ochai Agbaji are the key guards in this game for Utah.

