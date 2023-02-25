Fred VanVleet, Aaron Gordon, Collin Sexton headline NBA injury report for Saturday, February 25

We’ve got seven games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with ABC’s primetime contest headlining the day’s action. Here’s a look at Saturday’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: February 25
Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons
Fred VanVleet (personal) - OUT
With VanVleet out, look for Gary Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn to see more playing time. Scottie Barnes likely gets more run as the lead ball handler in this offense.
Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT
Marvin Bagley (finger) - probable
Duren is out but Bagley is back in for Detroit. James Wiseman should continue to get solid run in this contest.
Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets
Jimmy Butler (injury management) - TBD
Tyler Herro (injury management) - TBD
Bam Adebayo (injury management) - TBD
Victor Oladipo (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how the Heat handle their guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Terry Rozier (injury management) - TBD
Kelly Oubre Jr. (injury management) - TBD
It’s the second night of a back-to-back set for the Hornets as well, which means Rozier and Oubre Jr. could be rested. If they sit, that means more minutes for Dennis Smith Jr. and LaMelo Ball.
Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson (injury management) - TBD
Julius Randle (injury management) - TBD
Mitchell Robinson (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how New York handles its players on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Aaron Gordon (ribs) - OUT
Gordon remains out, which opens up minutes for Christian Braun and Bruce Brown in the rotation.
Luke Kennard (illness) - available
Kennard is back in, and should take minutes away from John Konchar.
Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
Tre Jones (foot) - questionable
Jeremy Sochan (quad) - probable
Malaki Branham should continue seeing solid minutes even if Jones is cleared to play. Sochan comes back in and should take away some shots from Josh Richardson.
Collin Sexton (hamstring) - OUT
Sexton remains out, meaning Jordan Clarkson and Ochai Agbaji are the key guards in this game for Utah.