Fred VanVleet, Aaron Gordon, Collin Sexton headline NBA injury report for Saturday, February 25

We’ve got seven games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with ABC’s primetime contest headlining the day’s action. Here’s a look at Saturday’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 25

Fred VanVleet (personal) - OUT

With VanVleet out, look for Gary Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn to see more playing time. Scottie Barnes likely gets more run as the lead ball handler in this offense.

Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT

Marvin Bagley (finger) - probable

Duren is out but Bagley is back in for Detroit. James Wiseman should continue to get solid run in this contest.

Jimmy Butler (injury management) - TBD

Tyler Herro (injury management) - TBD

Bam Adebayo (injury management) - TBD

Victor Oladipo (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Heat handle their guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Terry Rozier (injury management) - TBD

Kelly Oubre Jr. (injury management) - TBD

It’s the second night of a back-to-back set for the Hornets as well, which means Rozier and Oubre Jr. could be rested. If they sit, that means more minutes for Dennis Smith Jr. and LaMelo Ball.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Jalen Brunson (injury management) - TBD

Julius Randle (injury management) - TBD

Mitchell Robinson (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how New York handles its players on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Aaron Gordon (ribs) - OUT

Gordon remains out, which opens up minutes for Christian Braun and Bruce Brown in the rotation.

Luke Kennard (illness) - available

Kennard is back in, and should take minutes away from John Konchar.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Tre Jones (foot) - questionable

Jeremy Sochan (quad) - probable

Malaki Branham should continue seeing solid minutes even if Jones is cleared to play. Sochan comes back in and should take away some shots from Josh Richardson.

Collin Sexton (hamstring) - OUT

Sexton remains out, meaning Jordan Clarkson and Ochai Agbaji are the key guards in this game for Utah.