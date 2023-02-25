Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

The weekend boxing spotlight will be in Saudi Arabia for Jake Paul’s fight against Tommy Fury, but there’s another high profile fighter in action this weekend. Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather is continuing his exhibition tour with a fight at O2 Arena in London against former MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers. The fight is scheduled for Saturday.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers

The fight will air exclusively on something called The Zeus Network with a price tag of $29.99. The main card is expected to get started at 2 p.m. ET and the main event is expected at some point around 5 p.m. Given how these can go, it might be delayed further, but you should be ready by 5 p.m. if you’re interested in watching Mayweather’s latest exhibition.

Fighter history

Mayweather retired with a record of 50-0 after beating MMA fighter Conor McGregor in a professional bout on August 26, 2017. A year later in December 2018, he fought his first exhibition bout and beat Tenshin Nasukawa via first-round TKO. Three years later, he returned for his second exhibition, this time against social media personality Logan Paul in an eight-round non-scored bout. Since then, he’s fought three more exhibitions, with a non-scored bout against Don Moore, and TKOs against Mikuru Asakura and Deji Olatunji.

Chalmers is a reality TV personality who has also engaged in MMA fights. He made his combat debut in May 2017, winning a first-round submission against Greg Jenkins at BAMMA 29. He’s 5-2 in his MMA career, including a 2-2 record with Bellator. Last June, he made his professional boxing debut with a points win over Alexander Zeledon. This will be his second boxing match.

Fighter odds

There are no odds at DraftKings Sportsbook because this is an exhibition bout.

Full card for Mayweather vs. Chalmers

Main event: Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers

Natalie Nunn vs. Tommie Lee

Ulysses Diaz vs. Khalas Karim

J’Hon Ingram vs. Meeks Kastelo

Antonio Zepeda vs. Christopher Lovejoy

Kevin Johnson vs. Mike Hales