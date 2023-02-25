Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring on Saturday in another fight on his now two-year long exhibition tour. He’ll fight former MMA fighter and reality TV personality Aaron Chalmers at O2 Arena in London with the fight airing via live stream on The Zeus Network. The fight is $29.99, but we’ll be here to offer live scoring if you’re unable to watch.

This is Mayweather’s sixth exhibition bout since retiring from professional boxing. He fought an exhibition in 2018, and then after a three-year layoff, returned in 2021 to begin a string of exhibitions around the world. He’s fought in Japan, Miami, and the United Arab Emirates, taking on a host of fighters. Don Moore is the only traditional boxer he has faced in that stretch, instead choosing to face Japanese mixed martial artists and YouTube personalities.

It’s unclear why Chalmers was chosen for this bout beyond the fact that he doesn’t present a thread. Chalmers has seven MMA fights to his credit and one professional boxing match. This will likely be a cross between the Deji fight and the fights against the Japanese MMA fighters. It will come down to how much Mayweather chooses to carry Chalmers and make him look better than he is, or if he makes it a bit of a spectacle like he did against Deji.

This will be a scored exhibition, but we don’t have odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. It’s safe to say Mayweather would be a heavy favorite. Whatever the case, we’ll be providing live scoring with round-by-round updates for the bout.

