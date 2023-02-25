Bracketology implications of TCU’s win over Texas Tech

The No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs survived a too-close-for-comfort game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, winning 83-82 after Tech couldn’t land a buzzer beater. This should effectively eliminate Texas Tech from NCAA Tournament consideration — ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had them in his “next four out,” well outside the bubble, and CBS’ Jerry Palm did not have them listed on the bubble.

The Red Raiders struggled in a tough Big 12 this season, winning just five conference games. TCU will remain in the hunt — currently projected to be a No. 6 seed at both ESPN and CBS, the Frogs will face No. 3 Kansas and Oklahoma State to close out the regular season before they compete for the Big 12 title.

Texas Tech could still make it through a back door with an impressive conference tournament performance, but in such a tough conference, it seems improbable that they make it to March. Tech had a four-game winning streak heading into this game.

TCU’s Mike Miles led both teams in scoring, putting up 24 points. Texas Tech had four players score in the double digits, with Fardaws Aimaq adding 19 to lead the team.