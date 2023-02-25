 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fran McCaffery has epic midgame staredown with referee

Iowa’s head coach went right at the official, and since he came back from down 13 with under two minutes left, I guess it worked!

By grace.mcdermott
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, right, reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men’s basketball game against Michigan State, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery got into a silent staredown with a referee during the Hawkeyes’ game against Michigan State. Check out the video here:

McCaffery appeared to have an issue with the game’s officiating. Iowa went on to win the game 112-106 in overtime. The incident occurred with under two minutes left in the second half, and shortly after the timeout, Iowa hit a five threes in a row to get back into the game after being down by double digits and sent it to OT. The Hawkeyes pulled off a huge last-minute comeback — with two minutes left on the game clock, MSU had a 99.8% win probability.

He walked slowly toward the referee, staring him down, until another Iowa staff member retrieved the coach. McCaffery did not receive a technical foul.

Iowa is currently projected to be a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament in March. McCaffery has been with Iowa since 2010 and has led them to March Madness for the last four years of his coaching tenure.

