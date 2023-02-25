Fran McCaffery has epic midgame staredown with referee

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery got into a silent staredown with a referee during the Hawkeyes’ game against Michigan State. Check out the video here:

Fran McCaffery had a staredown contest with the ref pic.twitter.com/pErBRlEHxP — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 25, 2023

McCaffery appeared to have an issue with the game’s officiating. Iowa went on to win the game 112-106 in overtime. The incident occurred with under two minutes left in the second half, and shortly after the timeout, Iowa hit a five threes in a row to get back into the game after being down by double digits and sent it to OT. The Hawkeyes pulled off a huge last-minute comeback — with two minutes left on the game clock, MSU had a 99.8% win probability.

He walked slowly toward the referee, staring him down, until another Iowa staff member retrieved the coach. McCaffery did not receive a technical foul.

Iowa is currently projected to be a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament in March. McCaffery has been with Iowa since 2010 and has led them to March Madness for the last four years of his coaching tenure.