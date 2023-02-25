How to watch Australia vs. South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup final on TV and live stream

Defending T20 World Cup champions Australia will take on hosts South Africa in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup final Sunday. Australia have made their seventh final in this even, while South Africa are in their first final ever. Can the Proteas shock the world or will the reigning title holders repeat?

Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry anchor a veteran Australia side. This team has been on fire throughout the tournament and despite receiving a scare from India, held its nerve in the last overs to seal a spot in the final. South Africa have a dynamic batting pair in Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt, but they’ll need more from their bowlers to pull off the upset here.

Australia vs. South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup Final Info

Date: Sunday, February 26

Time: 8 a.m. ET

Channel: Willow TV

Livestream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Moneyline odds: Australia -700, South Africa +450